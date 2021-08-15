‘Grateful Dog’ golf tournament raises funds for Pee Dee area humane societies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Golfers in Florence hit the greens for a good cause on Saturday, taking part in the “Grateful Dog” golf tournament to raise money for local animal shelters.

“Any humane society is barely funded by any city or local government, so they depend on private donations and fundraisers like this in order to make it through each and every year,” Sam Rogers, a “Grateful Dog Family” board member, said.

The tournament raised money for the Darlington, Marlboro and Florence Area humane societies by selling sponsorships for each hole.

“Just the amount of money they have to put out to care for these animals, you’d be astounded,” Rogers said.

Rogers said he was pleased with the turnout, especially given the heat.

“Here we are in South Carolina in August, and we just had 28 teams of four members each sign up to come play in this,” Rogers said. “That’s how much they love golf, and that’s how much they love giving.”

The tournament was held at the Traces Golf Club. Owner DJ Reynolds said he was excited to see attendance double since the event’s first year. He said he hopes it will be even bigger next year.

“It’s always a work in progress, but it’s worth it when you see the smiles on the faces and a good turnout of people,” Reynolds said.

The “Grateful Dog Family” will host a bike rally next weekend and a music festival the weekend after that. Those events will also benefit the local humane societies.