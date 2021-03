FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for a new $16 million sports complex in Florence.

The new facility will be built next to the Florence Tennis Center and will have space for youth baseball games and track and field programs. The space will also be the permanent home for the Florence RedWolves baseball team.

(WBTW)

Construction will begin this month and is set to be complete in late spring 2022.