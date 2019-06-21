Group works to preserve 110-year-old cemetery in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Colored Cemetery Association of Florence works to preserve the Snow Hill Cemetery off Colonial Road.

The group also wants to secure a historical maker for the cemetery within the next two years.

The cemetery is 110 years old.

This weekend, the association, along with Snow Hill Baptist Church, will host a 3-day event titled “discover our roots” to focus on the cemetery’s preservation.

On Friday night, there was a meet and greet at the Golden Corral restaurant in Florence.

On Saturday, volunteers will clean up the cemetery. Workshops are also planned.

Association Director Alexis Pipkins says slaves were buried there along with Native Americans.

“We want to make certain that this cemetery is always acknowledged as an active cemetery, and there are probably well over 100 to 200 people because this cemetery, in terms of the purchase of it was in 1908 and full ownership in 1909. And, since there have been hundreds of people that have been buried here,” said Pipkins.

The cemetery event will conclude on Sunday at the Snow Hill Baptist Church with an 11 a.m. worship service and lunch.