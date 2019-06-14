Guns of the PeeDee return to Florence

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) The three cannons of the Confederate Cruiser CSS PeeDee are back in Florence County after four years of conservation at the Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston.

The guns are on display at the Florence County Veterans Center. Randy Godbold, Florence County Veterans Affairs Officer, said there will be plaques added to the displays.

“There will be a plaque out here for each cannon explaining the difference, and there will also be a plaque up in the front explaining the ship they came off of,” Godbold said.

Two of the guns are Rifle Brooke cannons and the other a Smoothbore Dahlgren. All three are between ten and twelve feet long and weigh between 9,000 to 15,000 pounds.

“These vessels were a part of a larger plan to establish a Confederate naval presence and reputation that would ultimately result in recognition of the Confederate government by governments of Great Britain, and France and other European nations,” said Ben Zigler, President of the Florence County Historical Society.

Godbold said he expects there to be a celebration for the cannons in August.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: