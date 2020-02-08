Happening Saturday: The Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo continues

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Stampede and Pro Rodeo continues Saturday night.

The event is slated to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Florence Center.

The Southern Rodeo Association has teamed up with the Double Creek Pro Rodeo to bring national and local talent to Florence.

Fans will be able to enjoy the Stampede Fair Experience where adults and children can learn to rope and lasso on the rodeo dirt floor.

There will be plenty of other activities and photo-ops, too.

Contest events include Bareback Bronc Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirl’s Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Cowgirl’s Barrel Racing and Brahma Bull Riding.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets for the public start at $12 for children and $17 for adults.

Learn more here.

