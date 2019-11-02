Happening Today: Thousands expected at 16th annual Pecan Festival in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Thousands are expected to make their way into Downtown Florence Saturday for the annual South Carolina Pecan Festival.
The event is going on from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is set to feature eight performance stages, 250 food vendors, an amusement ride area, free kids zone and more.
George Jebailey, SC Pecan Festival Chairman, said he expects 50,000 people to attend the event. It takes organizers about 11 months to prepare.
“Each year, we make it a little better, a little more family friendly, adding new things to it. We have a recipe for success and when you have a recipe for success, you don’t want to change it too much,” Jebaily said.
Since the festival attracts large crowds, people are encouraged to take free shuttles downtown. The Park & Ride shuttles are in four different locations.
- HallMark Plaza-953 S. Irby Street
- Florence Regional Airport-2100 Terminal Drive
- Old Winn Dixie- 124 S. Cashua at W. Evans
- Florence Mall -1945 W. Palmetto Street
“Each year has got bigger and bigger. I remember the first year when I was Chairman of the festival. We did it down on Coit Street, and it was smaller but we still had 2500 to 3000 people,” said Steve Powers.
News13 will have a booth set up and Bob Juback will be there, so be sure to stop by and say ‘hello!’
You can also count on us to bring you coverage of the event on News13.
