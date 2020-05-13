Hartsville City Council names new City Manager

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville City Council named Daniel Moore as the next City Manager after voting at Tuesday night’s meeting.

“Our city is filled with amazing people that have a true passion for Hartsville,” City of Hartsville Mayor, Mel Pennington said. “It was important to City Council to find a manager that was passionate and dedicated to continuing to help improve Hartsville for all that love this city.”

Council believes Moore will bring enthusiasm and dedication to the city, Pennington said.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as the next city manager for Hartsville,” Moore said. “My family and I have quickly fallen in love with Hartsville and are excited to join this amazing community.”

Moore comes from being the interim City Manager in Goose Creek, and will begin his new role as Hartsville City Manager on June 8.

Moore will take over the position from Natalie Zeigler, who announced in March she would be taking a position as City Administrator in Goose Creek, South Carolina, the city said.