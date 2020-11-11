Hartsville city council passes first reading for new comprehensive plan

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville City Council passed its first reading of an ordinance that would adopt a new comprehensive plan Tuesday.

Vision Hartsville 2030– which was signed off on by the city’s planning commission in October- outlines many goals for Hartsville over the next decade.

Areas of potential growth and improvement include the economy, education, roads, population and several others.

“We have done it in house,” planning commission chair Nancy McGee said. “Our staff has been very, very busy with it. And many communities order this sort of thing done by a consulting group. But we wanted something homegrown that would really reflect our community and I think we have it.”

When asked to essentially summarize the plan- which is challenging given its length of over 130 pages- McGee said in part it’s a ‘small amount of growth with a great deal of quality.’

In terms of population, the plan aims for a two to three percent compound annual growth rate through 2030. That’s 11,000 people by 2030 with a 2.5 percent rate. The plan seeks for Hartsville to be an ‘attractive alternative to crowded big cities.’

Similarly, in its section on the economy, the plan lists goals that would perhaps bolster the city’s standing in the region. Those include transforming the Canal District into a mixed use and pedestrian friendly expansion of downtown and encouraging developments to corridors adjacent to downtown and revitalizing Sixth Street.

The document goes on to list many other goals in other categories, like creating a sustainable Urban Forest and improving education opportunities.

A second and final reading of the ordinance that would adopt the plan is Jan. 12.

“It gives us some things to work toward that are very specific and I’m sure along the way, working toward those specific things we’ll find other things that just match in with it,” McGee said.

Latest Headlines