Hartsville, Darlington County first responders surprise 8 year old for birthday

Photo courtesy of Hartsville PD

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – First responders in Darlington County gave an eight year old a big surprise for his birthday Saturday.

Darlington County deputies, Hartsville officers, along with firefighters with Darlington County and Hartsville gave Mack Gainey a drive-by parade.

They also presented him with his gifts.

Hartsville PD posted photos of the moment online.

