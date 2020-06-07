Hartsville, Darlington County first responders surprise 8 year old for birthday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – First responders in Darlington County gave an eight year old a big surprise for his birthday Saturday.
Darlington County deputies, Hartsville officers, along with firefighters with Darlington County and Hartsville gave Mack Gainey a drive-by parade.
They also presented him with his gifts.
Hartsville PD posted photos of the moment online.
