Hartsville gives out 2,000 masks Friday

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — The City of Hartsville gave out 2,000 masks during a distribution event Friday.

It was held outside The Medical Group on W. Bobo Newsome Highway from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. Two masks were given per person, or five per family, at the drive-thru event.

Friday’s handout was the fourth mask distribution event the city has held with the 15,000 masks donated by Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, The Byerly Foundation and the Sonoco Foundation.

Hartsville City Council passed an ordinance earlier this month that requires face coverings inside restaurants, retail establishments and city-owned buildings.

