Hartsville High School graduates sign for job opportunities, welding program at FDTC

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Several Hartsville High School graduates have signed for job opportunities and a welding program at Florence-Darlington Technical College.

On Monday, the four students signed to work at Day & Zimmerman “following an articulated welding agreement between the Darlington County Institute of Technology (DCIT) and Florence-Darlington Technical College (FDTC),” a release said.

A signing day celebration was held at FDTC, and the students “signed documentation that solidified the opportunity to earn a job at Day & Zimmermann, a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based construction company that operates 150 locations worldwide.”

“In the fall, these students will have the option to enroll in the academic or FDTC Corporate & Workforce Development welding programs and earn a certificate, diploma and/or degree. Day and Zimmerman hires many welding students for its workforce, especially from the college’s pipe welding program,” the release said.

“I want to see what I do affect the world and I want to see the work I do, I want to see the progress along the way, so doing this right after high school it just means a lot,” said Chris Sims, who participated in the signing.