Hartsville looks forward to Coker students’ return

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Businesses in Hartsville are anticipating a boost as Coker University prepares to welcome students back to campus.

The university says it expects to be fully staffed on campus as of August 10, which is the day a staggered move in will begin. Move in will continue through August 17, before fall semester classes begin the next day.

“That will be huge,” Greater Hartsville Chamber of Commerce President Murphy Monk said. “You know these past six months have just been brutal. So bringing people back in…You really cant even measure the impact it’ll have on our local businesses.”

Pita Pit, a restaurant located near campus, said business has been so slow it cut some of its hours for the time being. It estimated that around 60 percent of its business stems from the university.

“Hopefully next week when they start popping back up we’ll be open at night again,” Kevin Tymer said. “Expecting to see an uptick in business and all.”

The university has announced several safety precautions, including the staggered move in, a mask policy and a combination of in-seat, hybrid and online courses.

Mary Margaret Cottingham is going into her junior year at the school.

“It’s really sad when you don’t see those Coker students coming into the store or going to get brunch at the Rooster or anything like that,” she said. “It’s really going to be exciting to see everyone come back.”

