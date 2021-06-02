Hartsville man dies in early morning crash on Kelleybelle Road

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – A Hartsville man died in a crash early Wednesday morning, according to the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

Lewis McInville, 33, was pronounced dead by Coroner J Todd Hardee after a crash on Kelleybelle Road in Hartsville just after midnight Wednesday.

Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said McInville was driving a 2013 Buick west on KelleyBelle Road when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, and ran off the road to the left before hitting a tree.

Tidwell says the McInville was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

