Hartsville man operates radio station out of backyard studio

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– A Hartsville man has worked in radio throughout the Carolinas for nearly 70 years now runs a station out of a studio he built in his backyard.

Harold Bledsoe started his career at 16 in Laurinburg.

“I was offered an opportunity in my hometown,” he said. “I thought it would be nice, me being sixteen years old, because I had seen some of the guys that did it and the girls looked after them pretty good.”

Now, decades later, he still works in broadcasting. He operates 95.9 WHEZ by himself, with only his dog Nelly as an assistant.

“I’ve retired three times but I keep coming back to it,” Bledsoe said. “I got out one time and was in newspaper sales, but I went back to radio. With newspapers, you’ve got to know how to spell.”

The station mostly plays easy listening music.

Bledsoe first got into radio because of the technical skill it required. He said he is proud to provide a local station for the people of Hartsville.