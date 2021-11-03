Hartsville mayoral election to be decided in runoff

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Hartsville mayoral race is down to two candidates, Justin Evans and Casey Hancock.

They received the most votes of the five candidates running for office. Evans received 38% of the votes while Hancock received 31%. Both candidates say thir top priorities include improving public safety and economic development.

Evans says he is putting in the work now to ensure that improvements are being made even through his campaign. He talked about working with big-name companies like Amazon to bring in businesses around town.

“What better resource on economic development to bring to the city of Hartsville and tell us what we need to be doing, what we aren’t doing well, what we are doing well, where are our opportunities for improvement. Listening to subject matter experts like that which I have a personal relationship is something I bring to the table,” Evans said.

Hancock talked a lot about unifying Hartsville. He says his footprint in the Hartsville community is the knowledge he will use to make improvements.

“I’m very proud of the work I’ve done over the last 10-15 years serving on commissions whether it be non-profit or municipal commissions and boards. I’ve worked with Mainstreet Hartville and before that the Hartsville development association and it was around to help and realize the revitalization efforts that come to place,” Hancock said.

Both candidates say they will work toward improving Hartsville no matter the outcome.