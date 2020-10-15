Hartsville police investigate shooting at Foxes Corner

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) — Police responded to a shooting in Hartsville on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened at Foxes Corner on West Carolina Avenue. There is no threat to the community, according to city officials.

One person was injured, authorities said, but the person did not receive the injuries from a gunshot.

Hartsville police have identified a suspect, but the suspect is not in custody yet. No further information is available at this time.

