Hartsville police: Man called 911 to report fraud after drug transaction wouldn’t go through

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police said a man called 911 to report fraud after a drug transaction he was trying to make through an app wouldn’t go through.
Police said the man called to report fraud after trying to buy marijuana through CashApp. Twenty seconds after he called 911, the man called back and said that “he has changed his mind and no longer wants to speak with police,” according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department.
“In Dumb Crook news: When you try and buy marijuana through CashApp and the transaction doesn’t go through, don’t call 911 to report fraud,” the Hartsville Police Department said.
No one was arrested in the incident.