Hartsville police: Man, woman in hospital after cutting each other with knives

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A domestic incident sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday night, police say.
Lieutenant Mark Blair with Hartsville police said a man and woman were fighting when they started cutting each other with knives. He said the incident happened at the Swift Creek Apartments around 9:45 p.m.
The man involved is set to go to jail once he receives stitches at the hospital, Lt. Blair said. The woman will receive treatment and will be released later on.
