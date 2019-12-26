Hartsville police: Man, woman in hospital after cutting each other with knives

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A domestic incident sent a man and a woman to the hospital Wednesday night, police say.

Lieutenant Mark Blair with Hartsville police said a man and woman were fighting when they started cutting each other with knives. He said the incident happened at the Swift Creek Apartments around 9:45 p.m.

The man involved is set to go to jail once he receives stitches at the hospital, Lt. Blair said. The woman will receive treatment and will be released later on.

Count on News13 for updates.