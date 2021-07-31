Hartsville police officer honored as rookie of the year by South Carolina Department of Public Safety

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A member of the Hartsville Police Department has received statewide recognition for her efforts in DUI enforcement, according to the department.

Lance Corporal Jessica Dellinger was recently named the 2020 Rookie of the Year by the South Carolina of Public Safety, Hartsville police said in a Facebook post. She graduated from the state’s Criminal Justice Academy on Feb. 7, 2020.

Dellinger received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology with a minor in Criminology in 2016 and received her Masters of Science in Applied Criminology in 2018. She performed well during her time at the SCCJA and also well above expectations during a field-training officer program with Hartsville Police Department, the department’s post said.