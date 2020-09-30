Hartsville police: Stop sneaking into Neptune Island at night to swim in the lazy river

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police are asking people to stop sneaking into Neptune Island at night to swim in the lazy river.

According to police, people are sneaking in at night and swimming in the lazy river.

Hartsville police are asking people to stop because it’s trespassing and it’s dangerous. Police said those responsible can go to jail and be banned from Neptune Island.

“None of which are worth a nighttime dip in the lazy river,” police said.

Police also said it’s dangerous because there are no lifeguards in the off-season and it would be easy to get hurt.

“Even if you’re with friends, people doing unlawful things often panic and run away, leaving the injured to fend for themselves,” police said.

Police also said it could be unhealthy because the amount of chemicals in the water to prevent bacteria are reduced. Police said enough chemicals are used to keep the water from turning green, but there would be increased levels of bacteria, which can be increased even more with people swimming in the water.

Police are also reminding people there are cameras at Neptune Island and they can see anyone who sneaks in.

“We would rather no one get in trouble, no one get hurt, and no one get sick,” police said. “The city invites you back to Neptune Island next season, but for now, the park is closed.”