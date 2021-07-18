Hartsville teenager taken to surgery after accidentally shooting himself, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Harstville teenager was taken to a Florence hospital for surgery Sunday morning to be treated for what police called an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Hartsville Police Lt. Mark Blair said the 15-year-old “reportedly shot himself in the thigh while playing with a gun outside of an apartment.”

Police responded to the incident about 10:15 a.m. There’s no word on the teenager’s condition.

No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

