Hartsville voters elect Hancock mayor in runoff voting; 1 vote separates candidates in Society Hill mayoral race

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville voters elected a new mayor on Tuesday, but the mayoral race in Society Hill remains undecided, according to unofficial results from runoff elections in both municipalities.

Casey Hancock received 836 votes, or 55.07% of the vote, to win the Hartsville mayor’s runoff, which was needed because none of the five candidates in the Nov. 2 election received more than 50% of the vote. His competitor, Justice Evans, got 682, or 44.93% of the vote.

Evans received 38% of the votes on Nov. 2, while Hancock received 31%.

There were two other run-off races in Darlington County on Tuesday, both in Society Hill.

In that town’s mayor’s race, Dwayne Dukes got 98 votes, or 50.26%, while Tommy Bradshaw received 97 votes, or 49.74%. The race remains undecided and could end in a tie because there is still one provisional ballot that needs to be looked at on Thursday, election officials said. In the event of a tie, another run-off vote would be needed.

Society Hill voters also elected Melissa Burch to a seat on the town council. She received 99 votes, or 51.56%, while Kevin A. Long, received 93 votes, or 48.44%.

There will be a certification hearing for all three races at 10 a.m. Thursday.