Hartsville voters elect Hancock mayor in runoff voting; 1 vote separates candidates in Society Hill mayoral race

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville voters elected a new mayor on Tuesday, but the mayoral race in Society Hill remains undecided, according to unofficial results from runoff elections in both municipalities.

Casey Hancock received 836 votes, or 55.07% of the vote, to win the Hartsville mayor’s runoff, which was needed because none of the five candidates in the Nov. 2 election received more than 50% of the vote. His competitor, Justice Evans, got 682, or 44.93% of the vote.

Evans received 38% of the votes on Nov. 2, while Hancock received 31%. 

There were two other run-off races in Darlington County on Tuesday, both in Society Hill.

In that town’s mayor’s race, Dwayne Dukes got 98 votes, or 50.26%, while Tommy Bradshaw received 97 votes, or 49.74%. The race remains undecided and could end in a tie because there is still one provisional ballot that needs to be looked at on Thursday, election officials said. In the event of a tie, another run-off vote would be needed.

Society Hill voters also elected Melissa Burch to a seat on the town council. She received 99 votes, or 51.56%, while Kevin A. Long, received 93 votes, or 48.44%.

There will be a certification hearing for all three races at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories