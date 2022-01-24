Hartsville

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live
Live Newscasts
Live Streams
Live National
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
News13 Investigates
Unsafe at Home
Palmetto Pot War
Growth Tracker
Coronavirus
Washington-DC
National
BestReviews
Entertainment
Positively Carolina
Top Stories
Gonzaga suspends NBA legend’s season tickets over refusal to wear mask at games
Top Stories
DHEC delaying release of COVID-19 reports due to large influx of test results
Foundation pays off mortgage on home of North Carolina officer killed in crash
Video
Myrtle Beach, Florence among cities in South Carolina with the most living in poverty
Myrtle Beach Fire Department responds to gas leak at Lowe’s
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
News13 Shootings Map
Human Trafficking
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Coroner: Longs shooting was deadly
Top Stories
Shooting near Longs leaves 1 seriously injured, 1 in custody, Horry County police say
Video
Top Stories
Man shot in the leg in Dillon County, sheriff says
Video
Florence police ID woman, make arrest in fatal Sunday shooting
Video
Police charge man with murder in Jan. 5 shooting in Myrtle Beach
Video
Florence County deputies arrest 1, looking for 3 suspects in armed robbery on Third Loop Road
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Hurricane Center
Color The Weather
Weather Alerts
3 Degree Guarantee
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
CCU Bowl Game
Golf
Carolina Panthers
High School Blitz
Top Stories
Local products Arnold and Jefferson break CCU track records over the weekend
Top Stories
CCU men defeat Georgia State in OT, 72-68 on Saturday
Top Stories
CCU men hang on for a 76-72 win at Georgia Southern
WATCH: 2021 High School Football Blitz Awards Show
Video
SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 20
CCU women’s basketball games canceled this weekend due to COVID-19 concerns
Count On Health
Health News
Tracking The Vaccine
Coronavirus
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Features
Pro Football Challenge
Calendar
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Live Healthy
Talkin’ Trash 2021
Remarkable Women
Souper Bowl of Caring
PR Newswire Press Releases
About Us
Email News Signup
WBTW News 13 Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Regional News Partners
WBTW TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Work For Us
Antenna Tips
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Hartsville
Hartsville pastor opens church to those in need during winter storm, calls for new homeless shelter
Video
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
What People Are Reading on wbtw.com
Moooove over? Crash holds up traffic in South Carolina after cow falls out of trailer
Florence police ID woman, make arrest in fatal Sunday shooting
Video
Myrtle Beach, Florence among cities in South Carolina with the most living in poverty
Citizens honored for helping officer in South Carolina Walmart attack
Video
Coroner: Longs shooting was deadly
Man who killed Michael Jordan’s father in Lumberton had prison infractions before parole revoked
Video
Shooting near Longs leaves 1 seriously injured, 1 in custody, Horry County police say
Video
School districts provide updates on classes after winter weather
Hartsville pastor opens church to those in need during winter storm, calls for new homeless shelter
Video
Man hit and killed by car in South Carolina was father of NFL player
Tweets by WBTWNews13