HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — About 1.2 million bees are dead following a barn fire last month in Hartsville. according to an announcement Friday morning from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire, which occurred on April 24, destroyed a pole barn in the 2500 block of North Center Road, according to authorities. There were 24 beehives inside.

The fire is under investigation. A cause has not been named. However, law enforcement is asking for anyone with investigation to call deputies at (843) 398-4501.