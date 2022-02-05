1 dead in shooting at Bar 112 in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY (WBTW) — One person died early Saturday morning after a shooting at a bar in Darlington County, authorities said.
It happened about at Bar 112 on S. 5th Street near Hartsville, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said.
No other information was immediately available. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
