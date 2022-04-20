HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt after being hit by shrapnel Tuesday evening in Hartsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at 8:30 p.m. to a report that shots were fired in the area of Nandina Street. Multiple residences had been hit.

The injury was minor, according to authorities.

One person was shot in the leg earlier this month on the street, and was extremely uncooperative, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.