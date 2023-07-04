HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – An 11-year-old was hurt in an accidental shooting in Hartsville Tuesday afternoon, according to city spokesperson Michelle Byers Brown.
Brown said the incident happened on 8th Street and the 11-year-old was treated at a hospital and later released.
Brown said an investigation is underway and additional details will be released later.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.