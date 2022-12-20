HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl and her 12-week-old baby are missing and “potentially endangered,” according to Hartsville police.

Mikaela Crawford is about 5-foot-2 and 118 pounds, Hartsville police said in a Facebook post asking for help finding her and her daughter, Amber.

Mikalea was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. Monday walking with her daughter in the 300 block of Jasper Avenue, police said.

“We just need to be sure they’re somewhere warm and safe,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartsville police station at 843-383-3011 until 5 p.m. and 911 or 843-398-4920 after hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

