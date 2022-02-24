HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Thursday in a crash in Hartsville, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon along West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville, Hardee said. The names of the people killed have not been release.

