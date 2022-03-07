HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person has been arrested in the alleged armed robbery of a Darlington County taxi driver in January.

Tyquan Edwards was arrested Friday and booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. He’s charged with neglecting to report a crime.

Jeremiah Josey

Another man, Jeremiah Josey, was arrested after the Jan. 8 incident and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He also is being held without bond in the detention center.

According to a Hartsville police incident report, a taxi driver told police he was dropping off a customer at an apartment complex when he was approached by two men who said they had called for a ride “across the creek.”

Once the men were in the vehicle, they changed the drop-off location, the report said. They then asked the driver if he had change for a $20.

When they arrived, the report said a man handed over the $20, got out of the car, pulled out a gun and then demanded all of the driver’s money. The other suspect, who sat behind the driver, also put a handgun to the driver’s head and neck area.

The driver gave them the money before the suspects then demanded his wallet. The driver threw his wallet into the street, and then the two suspects ran away, the report said.

Edwards was arrested in October 2019 after he allegedly shot a pizza delivery driver during a robbery at the Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street in Harstville in July 2019. Authorities at the time charged him with attempted murder and armed robbery.