HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fourth man has been arrested in connection to a May 29 shooting at a basketball court, according to police.

Malik Anton Leon Benjamin is facing 10 counts of attempted murder. He has been denied bond, according to jail records.

The shooting, which happened at 701 W. Washington St. in Hartsville, included at least one person shooting from a black sedan that drove away before officers arrived, according to authorities. A group of people who were at the courts quickly left before at least two people started shooting toward Washington Street.

Police found nearly 20 shell casings in the area and two more on the side of Washington Street .

Documents were not clear about if Benjamin was in the car shooting, or was on the court shooting back.

Ja’Kiem Drese’an Toney and Jah’Vais Prestige Josey have also been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder each in connection to the case, according to authorities. Marquis Zamudi Carraway Hawkins has been charged with eight counts of attempted murder.