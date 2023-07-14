HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities arrested five people and seized several guns early Friday morning after a police chase on Calvary Road and S. Fifth Street in Hartsville, city spokesperson Michelle Byers Brown said.

Brown said the chase happened at about 1 a.m. Friday and involved a stolen car.

Police are still investigating and have not released the names of the suspects or any other details about the incident.

Count on News13 for updates.