HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities arrested five people and seized several guns early Friday morning after a police chase on Calvary Road and S. Fifth Street in Hartsville, city spokesperson Michelle Byers Brown said.
Brown said the chase happened at about 1 a.m. Friday and involved a stolen car.
Police are still investigating and have not released the names of the suspects or any other details about the incident.
Count on News13 for updates.
* * *
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.