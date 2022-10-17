HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville American Legion Post 53 hosted a benefit dinner Monday afternoon to support youth activities in the community.

The dinner included a $10 pulled pork BBQ plate.

Post 53 supports an American Legion baseball team and a ladies fast pitch softball team. It also sends rising high school senior boys to boy’s state and conducts an oratorical contest that challenges high school-age students to perform the U.S. Constitution aloud.

The post also helps with local projects for veterans and youth, including working to preserve the Marion Avenue Cemetery, participating in Veteran’s Day events and helping veterans with activities such as installing a wheelchair ramp.

Post Cmdr. John Benjamins is proud of the American Legion’s community efforts.

“In Hartsville, we have helped with local projects and helped preserve the African American cemetery,” Benjamin said. “We’re working on improving the flag display for Burry Park, which includes the Hartsville Veterans Memorial.”

Anyone who wants to make a donation to help Post 53’s efforts can go to the American Legion website or call Benjamin at 843-409-0897.