HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A window at the Hartsville Fire Department was hit by a bullet Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Hartsville city spokeswoman Michelle Byers Brown said the incident happened at about 1 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Brown said additional details will be released once Hartsville police finish their investigation.
