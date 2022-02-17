Charges upgraded to murder for Hartsville woman who said boyfriend accidentally shot himself

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville woman’s charges have been upgraded from involuntary manslaughter to murder in the 2021 death of her boyfriend, who she initially told police had accidentally shot himself while playing with a gun, according to authorities.

Caleb James, 18, was shot and killed on May 13. Deputies were originally called to the home in reference to a “male shooting himself,” according to an incident report. The next month, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee ruled that the death was a homicide.

Cassandra Jacqueline Escobar was charged with involuntary manslaughter in June.

She was indicted by the Darlington County Grand Jury for murder on Thursday, according to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested without incident and is awaiting a bond hearing.

Young would not provide further information on the change in charges.