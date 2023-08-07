HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A child inside an apartment was hit by a stray bullet on Sunday but is expected to recover, according to Hartsville police.
Several apartments were hit in the incident, which police said happened at 6:50 p.m. along Swift Creek Road.
No additional details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
