HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner has released the identities of the two people killed Thursday in a crash in Hartsville.

The two have been identified as 72-year-old Sandra Wilson and 62-year-old Richard Hinson, both of Hartsville, according to Coroner J. Todd Hardee. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon along West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville, Hardee said.

No other information about the crash was available.