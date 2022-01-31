COVID testing supplies in high demand because of shipping delays, Hartsville hospital says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — As COVID cases continue to linger, at least one Pee Dee hospital is seeing a shortage of testing supplies.

On Monday, an official with Carolina Pines Regional in Hartsville told News13 that the hospital is facing shortages because of shipping delays.

“I’m not surprised that this happened,”: Shauna Cameron, vice president of physician services, said. “I mean once we started having a surge we said ‘OK’ and we ordered a little bit more because we know our standard order is not going to be enough.”

Cameron has been on the front lines of the pandemic since the beginning. She also has 20 years of experience in the medical field and said the shortage is a result of the shipping problem.

“Sometimes, it’s weeks,” she said. “Sometimes, they say ‘oh, we’re going to get it to you in the next 2 days,’ but then no. We get it, like I said, if I order today and someone else orders five days later, two weeks from now, we might get those orders on the same day.”

Officials at Mcleod Regional Medical Center in Florence said that they aren’t having any support issues with COVID testing supplies.

“At this time, McLeod Health does not offer COVID testing for the general public as we are caring for patients,” the hospital said in a statement. “We provide pre-procedural COVID testing only. We are also not currently experiencing an issue with COVID-19 testing supplies. Our teams continue to conserve supplies such as personal protective equipment and COVID tests. As a seven-hospital system, if we need additional supplies at one of our hospitals we have the capacity to transfer items from one facility to another.”

Cameron said Carolina Pines is not completely out of supplies, but staff members have to keep a close eye on how much they are using. She said she wants the public to take advantage of the walk-in clinics for COVID testing and not come to the emergency room.

“So what we are trying to make sure to do is let people know, if you can come to the walk-in, obviously, it’s less expensive for them as well as patients to come to the walk-in rather than going to the emergency room where then we may get backed up.”

The South Carolina Hospital Association explain what it’s doing to alleviate the testing-supply issues.

“There continues to be a national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies driven by the rapid spread of the omicron variant and a surge of demand that has impacted supply chains across the country, the association said in a statement. “As cases have risen sharply over the last several weeks, the state’s hospitals and health systems have hit new peaks of COVID-19 hospitalizations that have impacted staffing levels significantly.

“For facilities looking to establish a high-volume testing site for the public, the question is as much about having enough workforce to staff the site as it is about having enough testing supplies. South Carolina’s hospitals and health systems are working with DHEC and other partners to launch testing sites like the one that just opened at the former Kmart building in Greenville thanks to a partnership with Prisma Health. In addition, SCHA has partnered with Nephron Pharmaceuticals to secure millions of test kits for providers and we are working to distribute them to the hospital community across the state.”