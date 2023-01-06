HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic on Highway 151 in Hartsville is blocked at 4th Street because of a crash that knocked utility lines, according to the Hartsville Fire Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
The fire department advises motorists to use an alternative route.
