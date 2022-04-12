HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are in jail facing gun and drug charges after Darlington County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday to investigate shots being fired and suspicious vehicles.

Deputies charged Kendile Tedder with unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession with intent to deliver marijuana and Antwain Taylor with possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

According to Sheriff James Hudson Jr., deputies were called to a wooded area near Hummingbird Street in Hartsville in reference to shots being fired and suspicious vehicles in the area.

Tedder and Taylor were arrested as deputies stopped multiple vehicles coming out of a dirt road. In the process, deputies seized multiple firearms, drugs and an unspecified amount of cash, Hudson said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, both men remained in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Count on News13 for updates.