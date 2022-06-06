HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man allegedly blocked a woman in a bathroom and exposed himself to her, according to a report from the Hartsville Police Department.

Leroy G. McFarland, 60, who has a Darlington address, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Police were called April 28 to an undisclosed location on Home Avenue in Hartsville for reports of a staff member assaulting a resident. McFarland allegedly cornered a woman in the bathroom, exposed himself and asked if she wanted to have sex, according to the report.

Security footage showed McFarland enter the women’s restroom behind the victim, which he denied, but later said he was mopping after he was shown the security footage, police said.

McFarland was fired April 21, according to the report.

Due to the nature of the case, details were limited.