HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher in Darlington County has been arrested on Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Hartsville Police Department.

The substitute who was not named was charged with third degree assault and battery and the incident allegedly involved a 9-year-old student, police said.

The incident happened at Thornwell School for the Arts and an incident report will be available Monday, according to police.

