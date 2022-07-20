FILE: Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic urban environment. (Credit: Getty Images)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are searching for two suspects who entered a store with guns, demanded money and then ran away, according to an announcement Wednesday.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Dollar General on North 5th Street after hearing about an armed robbery, according to Maj. David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The two had entered the store while wearing masks that partially covered their faces and demanded money from an employee.

The employee said she didn’t have a key to the drawer or safe, and the two men left, according to Young.

Deputies did not provide a picture or video of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.