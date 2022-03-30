DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people are facing drug charges stemming from an ongoing narcotics investigation in Darlington County, the sheriff’s office said.

Aaron Osborn, Alyssa Osborn, Brittany Thalheim and William Ketter were all charged after deputies found methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl, pills, marijuana and a gun on Tuesday while searching a home off McCall Road in Hartsville.

Aaron Osborn

Alyssa Osborn

Brittany Thalheim

William Ketter

Aaron Osborn was charged with third-offense possession with intent to deliver meth; third-offense possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana. He was found with 12.7 grams of marijuana and approximately 7.4 grams of a substance that deputies determined to be meth and fentanyl; according to arrest warrants.

He was given a $37,000 bond and remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, according to online jail records.

Alyssa Osborn was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. She was found with a bottle of 54 pills identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate and a metal spoon covered with a substance that tested positive for fentanyl, according to warrants.

She was given a $16,000 bond and released from the detention center on Wednesday, jail records show.

Brittany Thalheim was charged with possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of a controlled substance. According to a warrant, she allegedly was found with 1.4 grams of meth a pill identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate

She was given an $11,000 bond and remained in the detention center as of Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.

William Ketter was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was found with a bottle of 54 pills identified as acetaminophen and hydrocodone bitartrate, according to warrants.

He was given a $5,000 bond and released from the detention center on Tuesday, jail records show.