DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who entered a boat dealership in Hartsville and stole copper and other various metals on three separate days.

Deputies said the suspect entered the fenced area of Stingray Boats on Railroad Avenue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and removed copper and other metals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501.

