HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Duke Energy and county officials will test sirens around Robinson Nuclear Plant July 12.

According to a news release by Duke Energy, the outdoor warning sirens will be tested for five to 30 seconds. The test is scheduled between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The sirens may be tested more than once to ensure they are functioning properly, according to the release.

The testing will be conducted with emergency officials from Chesterfield, Darlington, and Lee counties, which are responsible for sounding the sirens according to the release.

This siren’s sound is only a test and local broadcasting stations regular programming will not be interrupted. If it was a real emergency, local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public. For more information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens the public can visit duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.