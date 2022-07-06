HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials plans to test the outdoor warning sirens around the Robinson Nuclear Plant near Hartsville on July 13, according to Duke Energy.

The sirens will sound for five to 30 seconds between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., the utility said.

The testing, which is being done in cooperation with emergency officials in Darlington, Chesterfield and Lee counties, is being done to make sure the sirens are functioning properly.

Local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System messages. In the event of a real emergency at the plant, sirens would be activated and local radio and television stations would broadcast information and instructions to the public.

More information about nuclear emergency preparedness and outdoor warning sirens is available on Duke Energy’s website.