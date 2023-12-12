HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A new fan seating area in honor of a Coker University lacrosse player who was killed in a Hartsville nightclub shooting still needs funding.

The family, Brad and Natalie Bakhsh say Garrett’s story started at the university, metaphorically, with lacrosse.

What happened afterwards changed not only them, but several others who knew him.

The Bakhsh family was a lacrosse family, starting with Brad. Lacrosse was the road that led 18-year-old Garrett to Coker.

“To be honest with you, how he ended up at Coker, I don’t know,” Brad Bakhsh said.

The family toured many other schools. Brad said Coker was very different from more traditional lacrosse schools they’d seen, but Garrett loved Coker.

“Before we even left there, he was like, ‘I want to come here,” Brad Bakhsh said. “And I was like, ‘alright, well, let’s do it then.'”

Garrett quickly went on to make a name for himself there.

“We met up with him the next morning, and everybody on campus was yelling his name,” Brad Bakhsh said. “And I was like, how did everybody know his name already? He was just a crack-up and a loveable kid.”

But Garrett’s time at Coker was cut short when tragedy struck.

In January 2020, Garrett, alongside two others — Bryan Robinson and Dicaprio Collins, were killed in a nightclub after they were caught in the crossfire of gunshots.

“The way in which Garrett was killed, you know, being an innocent bystander. He wasn’t involved in anything,” Natalie Bakhsh said.

Four people were charged in the shooting.

Almost four years later, the family broke ground on a “fan den” memorial for Garrett.

“If you think about it, everybody’s going to be together watching a sporting event, and I think that’s what he would want,” Brad Bakhsh said.

The family says when the community’s help, they donated $125,000 for the fan den earlier this year, but they’re still short on money.

They said the rescheduling for Garrett’s murder trial, which has been pushed until January, has delayed fundraising.

“We thought the trial was going to be in June, and then it was supposed to be in August, and then it was supposed to be in September,” Natalie Bakhsh said. “So, we had to put our fundraiser events on hold because we didn’t know when the trial was going to go.”

The family and Coker still needs $90,000 to finish the project.

For donation information, click here.