Fire at vacant Hartsville bar under investigation

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A fire at a vacant Hartsville bar Thursday is under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to Hartsville Fire Chief Jeff Burr.

The fire happened in the 1100 block of North 5th Street in Hartsville, according to Burr. The building was vacant and the cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.

Fire officials asked the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and SLED to investigate. News13 has reached out to the sheriff’s office and SLED for more information and are waiting to hear back.