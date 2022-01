HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire heavily damaged a mobile home in the Hartsville area Saturday morning, but there were no injuries, authorities said.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. and heavy flames were showing when firefighters arrived, the Hartsville Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Two tankers from the Darlington County Fire District also responded to provide water to fight the fire.

No other information was immediately available. County on News13 for updates.